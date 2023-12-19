Rhysidaa ransomware group, hacked a week ago – as we reported – the servers of Insomniac Games and thus had access to a series of information about the company, its employees and the games in development. The group had requested a $2 million ransom, but since no one bought the data, they decided to publish the information online. In total they were distributed 1.3 million files, for a total weight of 1.7 terabytes.

As for the type of information, there are various details such as release dates, spoilers about the game Marvel's Wolverine and also sensitive information related to developers. We are talking about human resources documents, tax information, internal company messages, computer-related information, severance forms and even passport details.

The Insider Gaming newspaper analyzed part of the files published by Rhysida and confirmed that the information is indeed present.