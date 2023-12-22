At the end of last week, Insomniac Games suffered an attack by hackers, who a few days ago leaked more than 1.6 terabytes of information related to the future of the study. Now, After the damage was done, the team has shared a message where they finally talk about this incident.

Through its official Twitter account, Insomniac Games shared a message where They express their sadness, anger and stress over the leak of personal informationas well as everything we have seen about Marvel's Wolverine and other studio projects. This is what they commented:

“Thank you for the great compassion and unwavering support. It is deeply appreciated. We are saddened and angry about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it has taken on our development team. We have focused internally over the past few days to support each other. We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information of our employees, former employees and independent contractors. It also includes early details of the development of Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue to work quickly to determine what data was affected. This experience has been extremely distressing for us. We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, just like Logan… Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt evolve greatly throughout development, as will all of our plans. While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your continued support during this difficult time.”

The message also confirms that Marvel's Wolverine is in an early stage of development, and the study will be ready to reveal more information in the future. Along with this, it has been mentioned that, at least for the moment, the leak did not affect the direction this delivery will take, something that will surely keep more than one person happy.

However, At the moment it is unknown what measures the study will take to avoid future attacks of this type.. Likewise, there is no information about what Sony plans to do regarding the people who hacked and leaked all the information we have seen in recent days.

We can only wait and see what will happen to all those responsible. On related topics, it seems that Marvel's Wolverine It will be an open world game. Likewise, a playable demo of this long-awaited title is leaked.

Editor's Note:

It's good to see that, despite this dire situation, Insomniac Games is still willing to continue down the path they've set. A leak of this type can destroy the morale of a team, especially after comments from people who don't know what development is like, and think that the incomplete material reflects the final product.

Via: Insomniac Games