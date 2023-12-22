













Insomniac Games faces leaks of Marvel's Wolverine and the cyber attack they suffered









The bad thing about the leak of this data stolen by a ransomware group is that there is information on Insomniac Games workers, contractors, development details of the Marvel's Wolverine project for PS5 and perhaps much more.

The studio behind games like Ratchet and Clank and Marvel's Spider-Man issued a statement in which they appreciate all the support and compassion for the situation they are going through. At the same time, they are sad and angry about the attack they suffered and have focused on supporting each other through everything that happened.

“We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as planned and as our players deserve.”Insomniac Games' statement reads. “SHowever, like Logan…. We are resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will evolve through development as we plan.”.

The studio adds that they appreciate everyone's enthusiasm and will share more official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right.

Beware of Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine leak

Recent statements by Insomniac Games are worth considering because the reality is that a “playable” version of Marvel's Wolverine is already circulating online that most likely has ransomware from the same team that stole the video game.

The danger of downloading and installing it is high and we do not recommend it for any reason, especially because being able to escape ransomware or, failing that, not losing sensitive information on your computer is technically impossible.

What is striking is that the developer indicated that they are reviewing what information is compromised, because much of what was revealed may also be false.

