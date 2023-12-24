The developers Of Insomniac Games they said they were worried about what was possible identity theft as a consequence of the serious violation of which the studio was the victim in recent days, and these are completely understandable fears.

As you certainly know, at the beginning of the week some hackers published the Insomniac Games files after violating their servers and demanding a ransom that was not paid, and among the huge amount of information stolen there were also the personal data of many employees.

The employees had access to IDWatchdog, a service that monitors the web for identity theft, but as far as we know that data could also have been sold to malicious people who however have not yet used them: understanding the proportions of what happened will take time.