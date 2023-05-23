Today some rumors have been triggered around Marvel’s Spider-Man 2since the voice actor of miles morales brought up some details that were not yet officially revealed. That included the comment that it would be a cooperative game, and to reaffirm things, its own developers have had to raise their voices.

Through the platform of Twitterhas been asked Insomniac Games in this way I play, getting an answer almost instantly that disproves this, stating that it will remain a single user experience. So fans will now be assuming that two characters can be played as a relay.

Nope! It is an epic single-player adventure! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 22, 2023

No! It’s an epic single player adventure!

For now there are not many details of the game, but the preparation of the stage is noticeable, since the first in its remastered version has been released individually for PS5 not long ago To this is added that a prequel comic for the second part came to the taste of the fans, this is available in physical and digital format.

Remember that the game is planned to reach exclusively PS5 the next fall.

via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is evident that the first advance in form we will already have it in the next PS Showcase. So now the fans will have to count the days until Wednesday at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.