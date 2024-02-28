As had already emerged based on various reports, among the teams affected by the consistent mass layoffs occurred at PlayStation Studios is also there Insomniac Gamesand that was it confirmed in these hours from an official message from the team.

“Like various other teams within Sony Interactive Entertainment and PlayStation Studios, Insomniac Games has been affected by the layoffs announced yesterday,” reads the heartfelt post on X. “There are not enough words to express our feelings about this situation , it's a serious moment and unprecedented for our study.”

Then, the message focuses on those who have been affected by the staff cuts: “We are focusing our energies on helping all those who have been most affected by this difficult situation. For those who are hiring, there are fantastic people who they are looking for new roles and who have made important contributions to Insomniac's history.”