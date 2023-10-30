













The confirmation came from director Bryan Intihar, who worked on the second game in the series that came out a few days ago. The person who interviewed him was the Kinda Funny YouTube channel, so his statements were recorded on a video.

The show’s host, Greg Miller, asked him if he had confirmed or denied whether the Wolverine game took place on the same Earth as the Spider-Man titles.

The response of this member of Insomniac Games was ‘they are all in [Tierra] 1048’. To the above, he added ‘I think I understood correctly, but yes’.

In Marvel it is common to handle the different universes by referring to our planet and adding a number to differentiate them.

Fountain: Insomniac Games.

This is how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Earth-199999. Insomniac Games’ Bryan Intihar’s comments about the Wolverine title can be heard starting at 1:10:44.

With this information, there is no shortage of those who hope that there will be references to Spider-Man in Logan’s adventure, but it is not something that can be guaranteed. At the moment this new proposal lacks a launch date or window.

The city of New York, although it does not have a direct reference to Wolverine, does have several related to Marvel and its characters.

There is not only the Avengers Tower but the Sanctum Sanctorum of Dr. Strange as well as the Wakandan Embassy.

Fountain: Insomniac Games.

Insomniac Games, just in case, is giving some support to the work it does with the Spider-Man series, and it will not be strange for it to do the same with the new adventure of this famous Mutant.

