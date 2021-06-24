Like a bolt from the blue, Insomniac Games confirmed today that they are looking for staff, and which specifically hires developers capable of managing a new multiplayer game.

We still don’t have precise details as to what it might be, but considering the recent debut of Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart (our review at this link), it could be a distant project, perhaps just started.

However, it is not certain that the software house is only looking for personnel to speed up the development process, and that instead the foundations of the project are already solid.

The software house has managed with its latest games to make people feel the true power of PlayStation 5, either for ray tracing, or for the loading times that it has managed to make the most of, and we expect great things from the multiplayer project that Insomniac Games is working on. We attach below the official Tweet of the translated developer:

Insomniac is hiring! We have 5 jobs for a multiplayer project. Join the team to be part of the PlayStation Studios family as we work on exciting things. Creative Director – Defines the vision and quality of all aspects of development for a single game

Systems Designer (multiplayer) – Oversees aspects of multiplayer features, mechanics, systems design, and more

Story Lead – Writes the narrative of the game, including original treatments, stories, scripts and more

Art Director – Ensures excellence in all aspects of in-game graphics

VFX Artist – Create FX to work with and assist in the gameplay, environments, and cinematics of the game

Whether it’s a new episode of Ratchet and Clank dedicated to multiplayer, a game dedicated to multiplayer in the universe of Marvel’s Spider-Man, or the return of a new IP thanks to the talents of Insomniac Games? Unfortunately, we don’t know anything else about it, but considering the creativity of the team it cannot be ruled out this may surprise us with something completely new.