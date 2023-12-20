“A developer's roadmap is not a marketing plan, but rather a representation of our goals as creators, artists, engineers, producers, QA people. Leaks impact us , force us to change plans, undermine ideas, create assets on the fly or respond to doubts that shouldn't exist. They impact our health, our work.”

“Games are made by PEOPLE. People who care about how their work, the result of sweat and sacrifice, ends up before the eyes of those for whom it was created: the players. We we are not marketing agencies, we are not the companies we work for . We care about our games”, wrote Bakaba referring precisely to the Insomniac Games leak.

A few hours from leak that hit Insomniac Games the director of Marvel's Blade and head of Arkane Lyon, Dinga Bakaba wrote a post to talk about an aspect that is often little considered, namely the consequences on developers of such events.

Ethics and right to inform

“I respect the choice of every journalist who reported this news, but it really offends me that we are spoken of in the abstract as 'marketing plans' and 'billion dollar companies', because we are on the front line of the impact of a leak like this can have, with our art entering the public domain before it is ready.”

“How can you minimize this impact in your reporting? I don't claim to know, but from you Don't pretend it's between you and big companies, causing one to feel invisible and irrelevant. We exist and we are the ones taking the hit, not the owners of the companies we work for.”

“Developing a game isn't just about being creative or technically proficient, it's about communicating with our players as best we can, not in the interests of our employers but of the people we're trying to surprise and delight. It's really cynical to think that this is all just for money.”

“That said, your choice to report the news must be respected. It's your job. However, don't think that you can deduce what impact a leak relating to development plans, art or strategy has on us. We also know how to do our job, and we care.”