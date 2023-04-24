Through unofficial but rather reliable sources, we can see how Insomniac Games has now reached a truly enormous size among the teams of Playstation Studioshaving exceeded 500 employees.

These are not communications from Sony, but data may be from company LinkedIn profile, which reports 522 employees among those registered on the platform in question, so in total there could be even more. This is a remarkable growth for the team that is working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, considering that until a few years ago it did not count on such a workforce.

Currently, the PlayStation Studios team considered to be the largest is Naughty Dog, which is expected to have more than 750 employees within it, but at this point Insomniac Games could be second in terms of size. The study in question has always been very activebut lately the amount of projects has also increased and an increase in staff was probably necessary.

In addition to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac is also working on Marvel’s Wolverine but also has a third project not yet known. The latter could be linked to one of the intellectual properties previously managed by the team, such as Ratchet and Clank or Sly Cooper, but these are only rumors.

Given the size of the titles in question and the rather tight timing in the team’s releases, it is natural that the amount of developers has been significantly expanded by Sony.