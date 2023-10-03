It goes without saying that Insomniac Games he doesn’t want them to appear spoilers of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 online when we are just weeks away from launch. At the time of writing, we don’t believe there have been any major leaks, but as we all know by now, you can never be too cautious.

The spoilers Pre-releases of major games are quite common these days, often due to leaked retail release dates, and no developer wants to see their hard work destroyed.

And it looks like there will actually be a lot to discover in the sequel to Spidey.

“We worked hard to create a story FULL of surprises,” he writes Insomniac Games On twitter. “So be careful and aware when posting spoilers. Let’s be #BiggerTogether – please keep the adventure fresh for everyone!”

Hey Web-Heads! As we approach launch, #SpiderMan2PS5 spoilers may start to appear online… We worked hard to craft a story PACKED with surprises, so read carefully and be mindful of posting spoilers. Let’s #BeGreaterTogether: please keep the adventure fresh for everyone! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/sYffnzl0J3 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 29, 2023

Obviously, it’s a kind message, but the reality is that only you can avoid spoilers. As always, caution is the order of the day, especially as we quickly approach the October 20 release date. Hopefully, things will stay calm in the coming weeks.

Via: x

Editor’s note: After Star Wars and game of Thrones This is child’s play.