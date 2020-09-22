Awareness is necessary to fulfill dreams -Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly talks about the fact that we are a young country, to make the youth of our country realize their potential and power. But the youth of our country will be able to make full use of their power only when they are mentally and physically healthy.

Young patients are growing rapidly – The number of young patients in our country is also increasing very fast. The main reason for this is the carelessness related to food and health. This is a big reason why not only type-1 but also type-2 diabetes patients are increasing very fast in our country.

A new reason has emerged -Till now it is believed that the complaint of type-2 diabetes is usually due to food and lifestyle problems. But a recent study has revealed that insomnia is also a major cause of type 2 diabetes problem.

What is Insomnia? – Sleep sickness is called Insomnia. People who cannot sleep even after wishing, they can suffer from this disease. Insomnia can also be caused by stress, anxiety and depression. Because of these mental problems the hormonal balance in our brain gets disturbed and sleep is affected.

What is insomnia linked to sugar? In the past, a study conducted by UK scientists has revealed that people who have insomnia, the risk of diabetes type-2 is 17 percent higher than those who do not have this disease. it happens.

You have to take this caution To protect yourself and your family from the risk of diabetes type-2, it is important that you keep in mind that there is a certain time to sleep. Our body’s biological clock works properly when sleep and waking up are fixed. -It does not cause diseases related to hormones, our body is healthy, then the brain is able to work peacefully and can produce the right amount of melatonin hormone needed for sleep. Sleep apnea is dangerous, thus avoid Sleepy in the office all day? Do away with

