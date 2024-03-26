vhe bidders submitted binding offers by the weekend to take over the insolvent department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof. The creditors' committee agreed to negotiate with two interested parties at its meeting on Monday. “Both interested parties have great experience in German retail,” said the provisional insolvency administrator Stefan Denkhaus on Tuesday. “And about the funds required for the upcoming investment.”

Denkhaus did not name any names when asked; in the past few weeks there had been speculation about several possible bidders, although none of them confirmed their interest: These included the Düsseldorf investment house Droege, competitors were also traded, such as the fashion retailers Breuninger and Peek & Cloppenburg, and even more the former Kaufhof owner Hudson's Bay Company from Canada showed up. HBC had once bought Kaufhof from Metro and later passed it on to Signa. René Benko then merged the branches with Karstadt.

Denkhaus, who is leading Galeria through its third bankruptcy in almost three years, referred to confidentiality agreements on Tuesday. “They are people with experience in German retail and international financing partners,” said the insolvency administrator. Financial investors are not among them. The goal of the talks, which are to be concluded in April, is a “branch network of 60 plus X,” said Denkhaus. The X must emerge from the discussions with the landlords. “We try to maintain the best possible branch network and we really fight for every branch,” said Denkhaus.

Rents remain in focus

Once again, it's all about rents. Denkhaus and Galeria managing director Olivier van den Bossche often speak with Torsten Martini, the insolvency administrator from the Görg law firm responsible for the ailing Signa companies. The bankruptcy of the Austrian real estate group once again forced Galeria to file for bankruptcy at the beginning of January.







Denkhaus said at the time that the main reason for the renewed imbalance was the excessive rents that the owner Signa had demanded. “It makes no sense to continue a branch with a rent burden of over 30 percent,” Denkhaus also said on Tuesday. In addition, Galeria also speaks with landlords who have nothing to do with Signa. The goal is to achieve a rent of 7 to 11 percent of sales, although for some department stores in particularly good locations this could be slightly higher. It now depends on the negotiations how many of the current 92 branches still have a future chance.

In the past bankruptcies, the branch network had already shrunk significantly; after the merger of Karstadt and Kaufhof, there were still 172 department stores at the beginning of 2020. Thousands of jobs have already been cut, and Galeria still employs around 13,000 people today.

Cuts at the Essen headquarters are unavoidable

It is clear that there will be cuts, especially at the headquarters. “Unfortunately there will have to be job cuts in Essen,” said Denkhaus. “Because Galeria has to be positioned as a medium-sized company and we still have some corporate structures here in Essen.” This also includes saying goodbye to the corporate headquarters, which also belongs to Signa. Van den Bossche was in favor of possibly moving the headquarters to a branch; he personally would prefer to be close to the customers, said the Belgian.







Van den Bossche was satisfied with recent business developments. The large branches such as those in Munich, Hamburg, Nuremberg and Dresden are doing “extremely well” and Easter business is “significantly higher than last year”. The results of the rental negotiations and agreement on financing commitments for the future are likely to be more important for negotiations with prospective buyers.

A company that has been making losses for years and has no buildings of its own is worth little on paper – from the insolvency administrator's point of view, it is all the more important for the company to continue its operations, as is a commitment to invest and take over the employment contracts with all negotiated social plans and rental agreements. The bidders also benefit from the fact that the creditors have an interest in the sale, as winding up the department store group would be even more costly for them than putting it into new hands.

After two protective shield proceedings, i.e. one insolvency under self-administration, Galeria is currently going the route of standard insolvency. The proceedings could be opened on April 1st; Denkhaus has submitted the application to the responsible district court in Essen. With the insolvency application at the beginning of January, Denkhaus was appointed as the provisional insolvency administrator; the proceedings have not yet been officially opened.

With the opening, creditors can register their claims against Galeria. When that happens, the court will also set the date for the creditors' meeting at which the future of the ailing department store group will be voted on. All rental agreements and documentation should be concluded with the investor beforehand. “I am confident that we can finish this by the end of April or beginning of May,” said Denkhaus.