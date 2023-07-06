Home page World

In October 2022, Schuhbeck was sentenced to three years and two months in prison by the Munich I Regional Court for tax evasion amounting to millions. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Alfons Schuhbeck can’t get out of the negative headlines: the district court in Munich has now initiated insolvency proceedings against him. The cook is therefore insolvent.

Munich – Star chef Alfons Schuhbeck now has to face bankruptcy proceedings after being convicted of tax evasion. The Munich district court has opened insolvency proceedings over the assets of the 74-year-old, as the insolvency administrator Rolf Pohlmann announced on Thursday. A spokesman for Schuhbeck asked for “understanding if we cannot comment on it at the moment”.

The reason for the procedure is insolvency, as stated in the official bankruptcy notice published on Wednesday. According to Pohlmann, the procedure was opened after a bankruptcy application had been filed in December. Creditors who are waiting for their money should contact the insolvency administrator by August 9th. According to the announcement, a date for a creditors’ meeting was set for September 13th. First, the “image” reported on the opening of the insolvency proceedings.

In October 2022, Schuhbeck was sentenced to three years and two months in prison by the Munich I Regional Court for tax evasion amounting to millions. In June 2023, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe largely confirmed the verdict. Schuhbeck had appealed. According to the BGH, however, the Munich I Regional Court must renegotiate aspects of asset recovery.

One of the most famous chefs in the republic

This aspect, which is to be re-negotiated, does not have a suspensive effect on the start of imprisonment, but it is still unclear when Schuhbeck will actually have to go to prison. “To the best of my knowledge, the summons to begin detention has not yet been served. I cannot predict exactly when this will happen,” said the spokeswoman for the Munich I public prosecutor, Anne Leiding. “Before we confirm this to members of the media, we would make sure that those involved in the proceedings would find out from us and not from the press.”

Schuhbeck is one of the most famous chefs and restaurateurs in Germany. He has already cooked for the Beatles and Charlie Chaplin, the former Chancellor Angela Merkel and Queen Elizabeth II – and time and again for FC Bayern Munich. His name was a brand for years. He built up a network of companies with three restaurants, a catering service, an ice cream parlor and spice shops. Now only the spice shops remain. Schuhbeck recently gave cooking classes again in the Munich store. dpa