A team of researchers has discovered the vital role of a hormone, called a hormone INSL3, which develops in men during puberty, in providing an early prediction of the possibility that they may develop certain diseases in old age.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Endocrinology.

INSL3 hormone: some research details

Scientists at the University of Nottingham have found that the new insulin-like peptide hormone, called INSL3, is consistent over long periods of time and is an important early biomarker for predicting age-related disease.

INSL3 is produced by the same testicular cells that produce testosterone, but unlike testosterone, which fluctuates throughout a man’s life, INSL3 remains consistent, with the level at puberty remaining essentially the same throughout a man’s life. , decreasing only slightly in old age. This makes it the first clear and reliable predictor of age-related morbidity over any other measurable parameter.

The results show that the level of INSL3 in the blood is related to a number of age-related diseases, such as bone weakness, sexual dysfunction, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The discovery of the consistent nature of this hormone is very significant as it means that a man with high INSL3 as a young man will still have the high hormone in question when he is older. But someone with a low INSL3 already at a young age will have a low INSL3 when he is older, which makes him more likely to acquire typical age-related diseases. This opens up interesting possibilities for predicting age-related diseases and finding ways to prevent the onset of these diseases with early intervention.

The research was led by Professor Ravinder Anand-Ivell and Professor Richard Ivell and is the latest of three recent studies on this hormone. Professor Ravinder Anand-Ivell explains: “The holy grail of aging research is to reduce the fitness gap that appears as people get older.” “Understanding why some people are more likely to develop disabilities and diseases as they age is critical so that interventions can be found to ensure people not only have a long life, but also a healthy life as they age. Our hormonal discovery is an important step in understanding this and will pave the way not only to help people individually, but also to alleviate the welfare crisis we face as a society. “ See also Mexican Army secures two suitcases with marijuana on the Mérida-Campeche highway

The team analyzed blood samples from 3,000 men from 8 regional centers in northern, southern, eastern and western Europe, including the UK, with two samples taken four years apart. The results showed that, unlike testosterone, INSL3 remains at constant levels in individuals

The study also showed that the normal male population, even when young and relatively healthy, still shows a wide variation between individuals in the concentration of INSL3 in the blood, nearly 10 times.

Professor Richard Ivell adds: “Now that we know the important role this hormone plays in predicting disease and how it varies among men, we are turning our attention to discover which factors have the greatest influence on the level of INSL3 in the blood. Preliminary work suggests that early childhood nutrition may play a role, but many other factors, such as genetics or exposure to some environmental endocrine disruptors, may play a role. “

But regardless of the disease prediction in old age for humans, what about the longevity, why are women the best? María Blasco, director of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), is convinced that the increased lifespan of females could also be due to “Having longer telomeres, which in turn could be a consequence of the fact that the telomerase gene is activated by estrogen”.

“The situation is even more complex as some protective factors in some circumstances can become a threat when new ones appear. For example, although men smoked more (more lung cancers) with the same number of cigarettes, women are more at risk from estrogen ”.

“And the social environment is another important element in this quest for length of life. Poverty is related to a more precarious state of health and a shorter life expectancy. However, women around the world, who on average have less control over their lives and worse socioeconomic conditions, are living longer. Impulsiveness and the search for sensations is an important factor in the increase in male mortality, particularly during youth ”.

“Men die in car accidents twice as many as women, drive faster and often after taking drugs. For this reason, intervening on socio-cultural behaviors from youth can greatly improve the situation “.

“Along with known but hard-to-solve problems, such as smoking and alcohol, understanding the processes that explain aging and its gender differences can help develop strategies for both men and women. A recent study by the School of Gerontology at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles (USA) concluded that although women now live longer and also have more chronic health problems, these differences vary by time and place in which they live “.

“In the past, when infections were a major health concern, women’s better immune systems gave them a great advantage that has now been reduced. On the other hand, cardiovascular weakness in men can be alleviated with risk management [come l’ipertensione] and behavioral changes. Different interventions can reduce the risks for each sex ”.

As for Italy, according to Istat: “As of January 1, 2021, the centenarians residing in Italy are 17,177. 83.4% are women. In the last 10 years, after a steady growth until 2015 (an all-time high with over 19 thousand individuals), the super-long-lived population has had a reduction largely due to a structural effect: the entry into this age group of the cohorts, less numerous compared to the previous ones, because they consist of those born in correspondence with the First World War. Following the increase in the initial contingents of the cohorts born at the end of the first post-war period, a new growth of the longest-lived survivors is observed starting from 2020 “.

“As of January 1, 2021, there are 17,177 residents in Italy aged 100 and over. 83% of the cases are women. There are 1,111 resident individuals who as of January 1, 2021 have reached and exceeded 105 years of age, about 9 out of 10 are women.

17 women as of January 1, 2021 have reached and exceeded 110 years of age (super centenarians) “.

“To date, the oldest living person in Italy is a woman residing in the Marche who is on the threshold of 112 years; among men, the dean resides in Tuscany and is almost 110 years old. Most people aged at least 105 live in Northern Italy: 284 in the North-West and 243 in the North-East, 238 in the South, 225 in the Center and 121 on the Islands. elderly, for those who have reached or exceeded 105 years of age, no significant increase in deaths has been observed in 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic “.

Yet another research revealed that men have a high chance of outliving women, especially those who are married and have a college degree, reveals a statistical analysis that covers 200 years in all continents of the globe and published in the open access journal BMJ Open .

Between 25% and 50% of men survived women, challenging the widespread view that men simply do not live as long as women, say the researchers, who point out that sometimes large differences in life expectancy mask a substantial overlap in life span between the sexes.

The female survival benefit has been observed over time in many different populations. But gender differences in survival are often identified by comparing life expectancy, which summarizes the average lifespan, rather than the years lived, and this has been interpreted as “men don’t live as long as women,” the researchers explain. .

They wanted to quantify the probability that males outlive females over time and across populations; and to explore the impact of changes in life expectancy and variations in life span between the sexes. Scientists used a particular statistical approach – the “survival” statistic – to study the sex differences in deaths in 199 populations on each continent over a 200-year period.

This statistic measures the likelihood that a person from a population with a high mortality rate will outlive someone from a population with a low mortality rate. Researchers drew on individual life tables by sex and years for 41 countries from the human mortality database, as well as separate data for East and West Germany and the 4 UK countries.

The scholars used shortened life tables from World Population Prospects 2019. This provides sex-specific life tables for 199 countries for 5-year age groups and 5-year periods from 1950–54 to 2015–19. Finally, the researchers compared the likelihood of men outliving women based on education level and marital status, using US national statistics on deaths and population counts.

Analysis of the data showed that since 1850 the probability of males surviving females, at any time and in all populations, varied between 25% and 50%, with only a few values ​​exceeding 50% in several countries in different moments.