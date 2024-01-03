Chamber employees agreed on the Mega da Virada court; Joaquim Carvalho says that the prize of R$ 25,529.91 will be “reinvested”

The head of the leadership pool PT at Chamber of Deputieslegislative advisor Joaquim Carlos Carvalho, 59 years old, stated that the prize obtained by the group with the Mega-Sena da Virada court was “insignificant”. The group of 301 people received a total prize of R$25,529.91.

“Within the same quadrant, we matched 2 other numbers, which would give Mega. The value itself is not good, but it encouraged our group to continue betting. We will take the money we earn and reinvest it. It’s our luck, so it’s not worth spending on a small prize, just a big one.”declared the advisor.

Participants in the pool will define, on Thursday (4 January 2024), how the R$ 25,529.91 will be invested:

1 single game;

2 games worth 12,764.95 each; or

3 games for 8,509.97 each.

According to the advisor, the leadership members have had a WhatsApp group for more than 7 years to define bets. At the beginning of December, for example, 11 bettors won a prize of R$14,000 each. The highest prize was in 2019: R$120 million.

“The name of the group is Loterica PT da Sorte, with 61 permanent participants. Every four months we invest money and bet on games with prizes above R$3 million. When the value of the prize is higher, we create a special group, which we allow other people to join”he said.

Joaquim also stated that the games are not made randomly. In fact, participants analyze numbers and probabilities before betting.

“Now, I want to start studying Artificial Intelligence to improve our tactics. I'm evaluating an application that is good for providing data. Then I will test it”he stated.