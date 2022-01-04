Choice made: black and white for a contract from 1 July until the end of 2028, for 11 million +4 bonuses. The blue signed the agreement in a hotel in Rome, accompanied by his wife, the agent Vincenzo Pisacane and the intermediary Andrea D’Amico

The roads will divide at the end of the season. The farewell to Napoli will be official once the contract has been deposited, but in the meantime Lorenzo Insigne has signed the documents that will bind him to Toronto Fc for the next five and a half years starting from 1 July. The announcement is expected early next week. The player met the Canadian club’s emissaries at the St. Regis hotel in Rome in the afternoon, accompanied by his wife, agent Vincenzo Pisacane and intermediary Andrea D’Amico. The transfer will take place at the end of the championship, when the MLS will have started a few months ago. This also explains the unique conditions of the agreement, which will expire at the end of 2028.

An unmissable offer – The Toronto FC proposal was one of those unmatched. He will receive an engagement of over 11 million euros to which 4 of bonuses are added. Figures and duration far removed from those that Napoli submitted to him during the negotiations for the renewal: a three-year period of 3.5 million plus 1.5 bonus hard to reach, an amount lower than that of the contract in force. The club did not want to make a higher bid, considering the player’s age (he will turn 31 in June) and the goal of reducing the salary by thirty percent for next season. Insigne was eager to see the great things done in recent months, such as the personal best for goals in the league (19) and the European Championship won as a protagonist with the national team, recognized, but the dialogue was not productive.

End of an era – It was 2006 when he crossed the gates of the sports center of Castel Volturno for the first time at the age of 15, found by Giuseppe Santoro, then head of the nursery and today the team manager of the Azzurri. In 2010 the debut in the first team with Mazzarri, then the loans: Cavese, Foggia, Pescara. Two and a half seasons in which he grew up, in particular under the guidance of Zdenek Zeman, arriving ready for Serie A. It is the beginning of an intense story, also made up of many difficult moments, which eventually led Insigne to become captain and one of the symbols of the club. He has collected 415 appearances so far, with 114 goals: one fewer than those scored by Diego Armando Maradona, only surpassed by Hamsik and Mertens in the Napoli scorer ranking. Numbers destined to be updated, however, because Spalletti intends to count on him as long as he can have him available.

January 4, 2022 (change January 4, 2022 | 21:38)

