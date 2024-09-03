Insigne in crisis in Toronto, fans trash former Napoli star, coach defends him

Difficult time for Lorenzo Insigne in Toronto. The 33-year-old former Napoli captain is in the sights of Canadian fans after his last performance in Major League Soccer, which resulted in a 3-1 home defeat to DC United. The team is eighth in the Eastern Conference and is unsure if it will be able to qualify for the playoffs.

Against DC United, Insigne was substituted with a quarter of an hour remaining and many fans on social media expressed dissatisfaction with his performance. Someone made the comparison with Giovinco, ‘Atomic Ant’ who left a sweet memory in Toronto, winning the first title ever. “Insigne is not a leader in this team – wrote a fan – When we had Seba he knew how to change the game by himself, Insigne can’t do it”.

Insigne has scored 14 goals in 50 MLS games with Toronto since and 4 goals in 19 appearances this year (a beautiful one against Charlotte, but he hasn’t scored in 9 games, the last goal on June 15). The former Napoli star had scored three goals in his last three appearances, but not in the Major League (a brace in the Leagues Cup defeat against Inter Miami and a game-winning goal against Forge in the Canadian championship).

“Finding the back of the net is what you want your DPs to do. That’s why they are the great players. Goals and assists are the standard they are supposed to be used to. ‘Lo’ must give his all in these next eight games. And he knows it, that’s why he came. He came to win and he has to be at his best level.” The pitch said otherwise, but Toronto is still in the playoff race: they will need the best Insigne”, said coach John Herdman, before the match then lost against Dc United.

The coach himself underlined that Insigne suffers from a form of pubalgia. “He had a very difficult preseason, and when he was starting to find his rhythm he got injured against Atlanta (a thigh strain, it was March, ed.). From there he started to have some doubts in his head, but now he’s having fun playing again.”

