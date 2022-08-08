It certainly cannot be said that Lorenzo Insigne’s impact with Major League Soccer has not been positive. In fact, in his first 4 appearances with the Toronto shirt, the former Napoli captain has already scored a goal and an assist: “I feel good here, I’m starting to study the language, to better understand people, my teammates. team and the coach “. To the microphones of Rai RadioUno Insigne tells of his first period overseas: “The Mls surprised me. The facilities are all good, the fields are new, the stadiums are beautiful, and also on a physical level it is very demanding, we run a lot. good championship, I hope it will grow more and more and that it can become even more important, at the level of the European championships. I am very happy with my choice and I will go on “. It is inevitable to dedicate a thought to Serie A, five days after the start of the championship: “I can’t wait for it to start to follow Napoli. I’m a huge fan, I’ve already organized everything to see the matches. Every now and then I hear from my former teammates. through calls or messages, I wished him to win the championship, I would be really happy “. Because Insigne lacks everything from Naples: “As soon as I have time, I will definitely return, to find friends and relatives, and follow Napoli closely”.