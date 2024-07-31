Insigne Costs Toronto President His Seat: His Purchase Was a Failure

Bill Manning has left the presidency of Toronto FC, an MLS team that features Insigne and Bernardeschi. The former Napoli player is among the causes that led to the breakdown of the relationship between the club and the president. According to The Athletic, among the causes that led to the separation between Toronto FC and president Manning there is also Insigne. The site reports The Napolista. The various purchases wanted, endorsed and carried out by Manning did not produce the desired results. Insigne was supposed to be the star who would lead Toronto to success. Instead, it was not so:

Given that Toronto FC has spent as much as any other MLS club in recent seasons but has not reached the playoffs since the 2020 season, a change at the top seemed necessary. Yes, Jason Hernandez has been the club’s general manager since June 2023. But it was Manning who engineered some of the club’s most notable signings, including Lorenzo Insigne. Despite Insigne having the second-highest guaranteed salary in MLS this season ($15.4 million, behind only Messi), the Italian striker, who Manning wanted at all costs, He hasn’t produced anything that was expected from a player with his history and salary. Manning also pushed the club to hire coaches John Herdman and Bob Bradley. Neither won anything. Manning hired four coaches during his tenure. It is rare for a manager to make so many changes without being held accountable for the lack of results on the field. The club’s lack of success on the field may be at least partly Manning’s fault.

“Toronto FC has amicably parted ways with president Bill Manning, the club announced Thursday. Manning helped usher in the club’s most prosperous era, signing high-profile players such as Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore. That early period of success has proven difficult to maintain in recent years, with Toronto failing to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup playoffs since the 2020 season. However, the club brought in legendary coach Bob Bradley, and also acquired Italian superstars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, in 2022. Winless in their last nine league games and on a six-game losing streak, Toronto sits ninth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 7 wins, 13 losses and 3 draws (24 points).“.