The Napoli striker is tempted by the super contract proposed by Toronto, but he takes time. True proposals in Europe have not arrived, but there is time
Lorenzo Insigne is tempted by Toronto, the Mls and a cascade of dollars. But he did not sign and this situation makes a difference, pending a final decision. If he signed, he would do as Giovinco: the bank account would swell out of proportion, but in football he would come out of the big circle.
.
