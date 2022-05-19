Science and Technology

InSight will end mission

After four years on Mars, InSight will end its mission later this year. Its legacy of data will help understanding of planet formation, NASA said. Equipped with an ultrasensitive seismometer, which will be turned off in July, the probe recorded more than 1,300 “earthquakes”, including a magnitude 5 earthquake on May 4, the largest so far. Your batteries will run out soon. The image, from April 24, shows one of the solar panels covered in dust.



Photo Europe Press

