Some patients develop takotsubo syndrome against the background of COVID-19, scientists report. This pathology, which has received the romantic name “broken heart syndrome”, feels similar to acute myocardial infarction. However, unlike him, it is completely reversible. Most often, takotsubo occurs in women over 55, although some cases have been described among men. According to doctors, with COVID-19, the development of the syndrome may be associated with stress and the release of adrenaline into the blood, as well as an inflammatory response to infection. In addition, blood clotting disorders, which are common in patients with coronavirus, may be the cause. Experts say that takotsubo can greatly worsen the prognosis of those infected, so it needs to be diagnosed on time.

Female share

A team of scientists, which included specialists from the Department of Cardiology of the University of Magna Graecia in Catanzaro (Italy), the Clinic for Cardiovascular Diseases of the University of Genoa (Italy), the Center for Congenital Heart Diseases for Adults and the Center for Pulmonary Hypertension at the Royal Brompton Hospital (UK), published a scientific article, in which he examined in detail the impact of the new coronavirus on the health of women, children and adolescents.

The authors of the study emphasize that there are special risks for certain groups of the population, for example, older women.

“Severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) has been described in isolated cases of takotsubo syndrome in women,” the study said. The team of scientists concludes that the disease is associated with the release of adrenaline into the bloodstream and an inflammatory response to infection. Also, the direct effect of SARS-CoV-2 on the vessels, which provokes left ventricular dysfunction, could have contributed.

Help “Izvestia” Takotsubo syndrome (CT, broken heart syndrome, stressful cardiomyopathy) is a pathology of the heart in which its apex expands. At the same time, spontaneous increased movements of the left ventricle are observed. The patient experiences this as an acute heart attack. The syndrome was discovered by Japanese scientists in 1990, and even then it was noted that it often develops against the background of stress due to the loss of loved ones. The main difference from myocardial infarction is that CT is reversible. However, during the acute stage, a significant number of patients develop serious complications: arrhythmia, heart failure, pulmonary edema and cardiogenic shock, thromboembolism, cardiac arrest and rupture. It develops mainly in postmenopausal women, but in rare cases, it is also observed in men.

While not many cases of the disease have been described in the scientific literature, however, scientists emphasize that with the development of a pandemic, the number of such diagnoses may increase. The first clinical case of heartbreak syndrome associated with COVID-19 was described in the United States by scientists from the Department of Cardiology, School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University. A 58-year-old woman was hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus infection. She subsequently developed mixed shock, and an echocardiogram showed hypokinesis (spontaneous movement) of the left ventricle. The patient was cured without serious consequences. Doctors conclude that COVID-19 may contribute to the development of stress cardiomyopathy, but most patients recover completely if treated appropriately.

Double punch

In combination with coronavirus, this pathology can aggravate the mutual destructive effect on the body, Galina Reva, professor of the Department of Fundamental Medicine at the School of Biomedicine of the Far Eastern Federal University (the university is a participant in the project to improve the competitiveness of education “5-100”), told Izvestia.

– The general toxic effect combines this syndrome with the coronavirus. With takotsubo, catecholamines play a role (neurotransmitters and hormones, including adrenaline. – Izvestia), with COVID-19 – products of metabolic changes caused by the toxins of the virus. The release of these substances doubles the patient’s condition, the expert explained.

According to Galina Reva, these diseases themselves have serious differences: takotsubo is curable, and SARS-CoV-2, according to available data, causes irreversible death of cardiomyocytes. However, if they occur simultaneously, the clinical course will be even more severe, and the prognosis is more unfavorable.

Patients with cardiac pathology developed against the background of coronavirus may also face difficulties in diagnosis, Philip Kopylov, professor at the Department of Preventive and Emergency Cardiology at Sechenov University, told Izvestia.

– Today in hospitals it is extremely rare to undertake to do coronary angiography (a study of the state of the coronary vascular bed, which is performed through a puncture of the femoral or radial artery. – Izvestia), – the specialist explained. – And this is necessary to check the condition of the heart. Moreover, I think that a high-quality echocardiogram is not done in all hospitals where patients with coronavirus get.

Stress and inflammation

Takotsubo patients do not have primary myocardial pathologies and genetic disorders that could be the basis for heart muscle disease, an infectious disease doctor, an employee of the scientific and clinical department of the Moscow City AIDS Center and the International Training and Methodological Center of Human Virology of the RUDN Medical Institute Elena Belova told Izvestia …

– Scientists include stressful conditions (road traffic accidents, serious illness, opiate withdrawal, alcohol abuse, anxiety and much more) to physical and medical triggers of its development, – explained the infectious disease specialist. – Emotional – large financial losses, death, serious illness or injury of a family member, friend or pet, natural disasters.

therefore The COVID-19 pandemic, accompanied by stress, fear for loved ones and financial losses, can increase the number of patients with broken heart syndrome. However, it is incorrect to say that only psychosomatic causes play a role in the development of this disease.

– One of the reasons for the development of the syndrome may be an acute infectious process, – stressed Philip Kopylov. – Moreover, with coronavirus, blood clotting features are observed, which can also play a role.

Physicians emphasize that in a clinical setting, takotsubo syndrome must be distinguished from acute coronary syndrome (ACS) in order to ensure proper monitoring and treatment. Doctors also warn that patients with malignant neoplasms and other chronic concomitant diseases are more susceptible to the syndrome.