It is now available in Netflix! The fourth installment in the series ‘Insidious‘ is already in the movie catalog of this popular streaming. This horror saga has built a universe full of evil spirits, demons, and mediums with supernatural abilities that have managed to fascinate its viewers. Despite this, and as usually happens with many films, the chronological order to see this ‘horror film’ does not exactly correspond to its release date.

The series consists of five films ‘Insidious’ (2010), ‘Insidious: Chapter 2‘ (2013), ‘Insidious: Chapter 3’ (2015) and ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ (2018) and ‘Insidious: the red door’, released in theaters on July 6 of this year. But if you want to review the story again or are going to see it for the first time, we recommend this chronological order.

How to watch ‘Insidious’ in chronological order?

In fact, ‘Insidious: Chapter 2’ is a sequel to the first installment, while the third and fourth are consecutive prequels that lead to the story of the first saga. However, in ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ Some memories of Elise Rainier are presented, showing the traumas that this character experienced as a child, not only because of the spirits she sees, but also because of her abusive father.

This flashback that is presented in the first minutes of the fourth installment of the series gives us a better development of the story of this main character and focuses the entire saga from his gaze.

Therefore, to have a correct chronological order of historya small division must be made in the fourth film. Here’s how:

‘Insidious: The Last Key’ (2018): view only flashback of Elise Rainer

(2018): view only flashback of Elise Rainer ‘Insidious: Chapter 3’ (2015): view full

(2015): view full ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ (2018): pick up from the current timeline

(2018): pick up from the current timeline ‘Insidious’ (2010): view full

(2010): view full ‘Insidious: Chapter 2′ (2013): see complete.

