Since its announcement during E3 2019, Elden Ring has become one of the most anticipated titles on the scene, especially due to the combination of talent that we find in the project. On the one hand, under development orders, Hidetaka Miyazaki; on the other, in command of the script, George RR Martin, creator of the literary saga A Song of Ice and Fire.

Despite this, the news of the title has stood out for its absence, with almost all the information that we have known about the title being the result of leaks from insiders or rumors. However, this situation could change soon, as a group of Insiders insist we will have news from Elden Ring soon.

Insiders insist we’ll have Elden Ring updates soon

A couple of days ago, the well-known Twitter user Nibel, shared a tweet making a joke about the current situation of Gamestop stock, substituting the company name for “his insane enthusiasm for Elden Ring.” Given this, the well-known insider Jeff Grub he responded to the user, assuring that “I should go to the moon soon.”

Therefore, according to the words of Grubb, everything indicates that soon we will have news from Elden Ring. However, we must remember that in the past there have already been times when other insiders have assured that we would have new details of the From Software project, which finally came to nothing. That is why it is best to take this as a simple rumor, until we see some movement from the studio.

New Elden Ring Concept Arts Revealed

Elden Ring will come in the future to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Pc, and presumably with its own version to Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.