“Insiders”Netflix’s fashion reality show returns with more tensions and emotions than ever, and always with the question: Do we behave the same when we believe that we are not being recorded?

recording strategy

To safeguard the greatest secret of “Insiders”: what the participants were already competing without knowing it the two seasons of the reality show were recorded consecutively, so the new members were completely unaware of what they were facing.

Thinking that they were oblivious to cameras and microphones, and believing that they were in the casting for a reality show that they knew nothing about, they showed themselves as they really are.

The biggest secret of “Insiders”: that the participants were already competing without knowing it. Photo: Netflix.

innovative reality

The reality of Netflixproduced by iZen, is an innovative way of telling reality, in which the contestants participate without knowing it in this television experiment where anything can happen with the aim of win the prize of 100,000 euros.

The objective of the reality show is to win the prize of 100,000 euros. Photo: Netflix.

Second intense season

This second season of “Insiders” will most likely stick to the premise of the series, but it is expected to offer something new to fans. The first season followed 13 contestants who believed they were in the final round of casting for a reality show.

Without knowing it, they are already on the show and the cameras have already started rolling. Now, their morale will be tested and they will be put under more pressure . At the end of the series, the winner will walk away with a hefty prize of 100,000 euros.

Insiders 2 Trailer