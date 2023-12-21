ReconstructionWith the PVV as the largest party, 2023 will end completely differently than everyone thought at the beginning of this year. This summer the cabinet failed and Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced his retirement. Was that all coincidence and improvisation? No, say those directly involved with other parties. At the end of 2023, eyewitnesses offer a revealing look at the most turbulent political year since the Fortuyn revolt. A reconstruction in three chapters.