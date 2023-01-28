Two of the most anticipated games of the 2023 They are redfall Y Starfieldone already with a release date, and the other with a stream promised by Bethesda in which news will be shown. However, there could be not very promising news from an Insider who is usually right with the games that are to come.

This user known as hornswho previously spoke of Hi Fi Rush before being announced by Xboxyou have mentioned certain details about the newer games of Bethesda. Mentioning that from his perspective the games should be taken to be ready, so his fear is that they won’t launch with as little bugs as possible.

Redfall is coming in first and it’s still shabby and should probably use more QA, but it’s still in better shape than Starfield. Bethesda wants more time with Starfield and if it has its way, Starfield will arrive in the fall of 2023. If MS has its way, it will be out in this fiscal year. If Starfield arrives in June, expect it to be in bad shape.

It is worth mentioning that also Activision Blizzard It has come out in the conversation, where it is confirmed that the game would also be in a state that fans will not enjoy if it comes out on the promised date (June 4). It all comes down to what Microsoft could change the release date for their games, or that they will go wrong if they decide to ignore Bethesda.

Remember that redfall the May 2. Starfield He has not yet confirmed his departure date.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: It will be a question to know if they are going to launch yes or no. Although it could be somewhat counterproductive, since Redfall two days ago confirmed his arrival in the month of May.