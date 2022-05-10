Year 2022 has been quite strong for fans of Harry Pottersince the documentary about 20 years of films was released, the third film of fantastic animals, and of course, there was a breakthrough of Hogwarts Legacy. Game contemplated to appear at the end of the year, although this date could be in danger.

A report distributed on behalf of AccountNGT in Twitterwho on other occasions have been right with information related to this game, mentions that at this point in the development, a delay at the beginning of 2023 it wouldn’t be a surprise. In addition, it was emphasized that by now there should already be a release date, which for now is “holidays of 2022”.

Not long ago it was mentioned that the title could arrive until February 2023, information that many insiders denied, ensuring that it is together with Gotham Knights would be the star cards of 2022. Information that was reinforced a short time later, with a State of Play in which enough details of gameplay and history were given to the delight of the fans.

for now, Warner Bros. Games He has not come out to give a statement about this, news that may be a bit worrying for all those who wanted to explore the magical world in an open way. Although if this supposed delay is to improve performance, it would be best to wait a little longer to delight ourselves with this project of great proportions.

Via: comic book