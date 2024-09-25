Home World

Press Split

River romance, rodeo, stalactite caves: San Antonio in Texas has a lot to offer. © Kemnade/Visit San Antonio

More than just a desert: the city in Texas has a lot to offer in terms of modernity, multiculturalism and cuisine. Art lovers, adventurers and cowboy fans are particularly likely to be thrilled.

San Antonio – Between cowboy and big city romance – visitors to the city of San Antonio find themselves somewhere. On wide streets, travelers walk between high-rise buildings, venerable historical buildings and modern buildings. If the visitor dares, he or she will even find a little bit of German home in the seventh largest metropolis in the USA.

Real western atmosphere at the “Tejas Rodeo” in Bulverde: In addition to the classic bull ride, the cowboys and girls compete in the so-called ranch roping. © Kemnade

“Our hospitality is as warm as the weather,” says Victor Rivera. He is the owner of “La Vida Coffee” in downtown San Antonio. His business is characterized by a love of enjoyment and culinary variety. “I am diabetic myself and therefore pay close attention to what we use in our food,” he says. His employee Destiny has her own bakery, which supplies the shop with various baked goods. A good place to go for a city-explorer breakfast. From his café, it is only a stone’s throw to the San Antonio River, which flows right through the city.

You can explore San Antonio on foot and by water

If you want, you can take a short tour through the canals in a kayak or a motorized boat. Good contacts for this are either the “Texas River Company” or the “Mission Kayak”. If you would rather be driven directly through the city center on one of the large ships, you can do this with “Go Rio”, for example. The operator offers the opportunity to board at various points within the city. These include the “Rivercenter Ticket Booth” or the “Aztec Theater Ticket Booth”. The keen boater can hardly miss the boarding points. They appear at clearly visible places on the banks of the river. You can then enjoy the lights of the city on the water in a special atmosphere. Due to the dense development of new and old houses, a new story is woven around every corner of the river that is waiting to be discovered.

The city can also be explored on foot – with “MOV Tours” the willing walker has the chance. A very special tour awaits the taste and history enthusiast with guide Melvin. Last but not least, the visitor learns more about the “murder” of the German entrepreneur Otto Köhler in 1914 by his hostess Emma – his wife and another lover supported her – probably because they were fed up with his polygamy. Thanks to the testimony of the angry wife, the court dealing with the case considered the fatal shot against Otto to be self-defense. Amazingly, all three shared the name Emma and later also the brewmaster’s fortune.

Visitors to the city can also explore the San Antonio River by boat. © Visit San Antonio

German history in the trendy district of San Antonio

Today’s Hotel Emma has taken up the name. Based on the Köhlers’ former factory, a lively house was created with charming features from a German industrial city from the 18th and 19th centuries. “In memory of the three Emmas, there is a drink named after them,” Melvin explains to the visitors on the tour. “Two of them are fine. The third one knocks you off your feet,” says the guide and laughs. Under Emma Köhler, the brewery flourished until descendants sold the business to the “Pabst Brewing Company” in 1985. The Hotel Emma is located in the already historic district of “The Pearl”, which also has hip shops like the “Bakery Lorraine”, which is particularly popular with young people. Macarons and croissants simply taste better with new wave beats.

At “Schilos” on E Commerce Street, visitors can find a bite to eat that reminds them of their German homeland. Between nostalgia in the form of 20th century postcards from old Europe and metal signs, Bill Lyons and his team serve dishes reminiscent of their former homeland with a touch of the South. Lyons, himself partly a descendant of German immigrants, loves his shop and his employees. “We are like a family here,” says the senior boss. And in fact, guests in the rustic restaurant feel a little like they are in an old German pub. “After the war, we had a few German ladies working here. They clearly shaped and helped to shape the shop.” So if you want to know what happened to German immigrants in Texas in addition to an appealing menu, you have a good chance of learning more about this exciting part of German-American history by chatting to Bill Lyons or one of the waiters.

Bill Lyons (right) and his team look forward to welcoming visitors to Schilos. Rustic American furnishings meet German expat charm. © Kemnade

San Antonio: Hotspot for museum lovers in the USA

In addition to its unusual food, the city also has a lot to offer in its museums. In addition to the Witte Museum, which provides an interesting insight into the time of the colonization of Texas and the animal life of the region, the Briscoe Western Art Museum and the San Antonio Museum of Arts offer deep insights into the world of the Western and distant countries. The latter museum in particular is characterized by a wide collection of cultural treasures. From Greece to China to modern art, the museum offers culture lovers entertainment for a whole day. If you want to delve even deeper into the history of the place, you can visit the legendary Alamo or one of the other Spanish missions in the city. These not only served as inspiration or even backdrops for John Wayne films, but also carry the history of the place – from settlement by the Spaniards, to independence from Mexico and the annexation to the United States of America.

Western art in one of the city’s many museums. © Kemnade

If you need something hearty to eat after a long day out, we recommend places like Boudro’s Texas Bistro on the banks of the San Antonio River or Rosarios on St. Mary’s Street. Guests are served either some of the best steaks in the state of Texas or unusual dishes such as cow’s tongue. But that’s not all, because both menus also include typical city dishes. In Rosarios, for example, you can find exciting Mexican cuisine such as tacos or nachos – but with that real South American flair. What both shops have in common is a varied restaurant history, which is expressed in hospitality. The top priority – as in every shop in San Antonio – is always customer satisfaction. “We want to offer our guests a unique experience when it comes to our steaks,” says Chef Manuel Ortiz of Boudro’s.

A view of the city from the River Walk. © Visit San Antonio

Many opportunities for an adventure in and around San Antonio

The Mural Ride Bike Tour offers an introduction to the current art scene on a rather unusual e-bike tour. “I want to show people the special street art history of the place,” says Brian Benavidez. And you get more than the opportunity to do that on one of his e-bike tours, when Benavidez navigates his guests through the streets of the big city and presents extraordinary works of art and graffiti. Some of the artists have already worked in Europe – including Frankfurt – immortalized with their works. Another point of contact for modern art in the city is the Bluestar Complex. In this cozy backyard, there is a bike rental shop as well as various art events and exhibitions.

Further outside the city, you have the chance to immerse yourself even more deeply in nature and cowboy life. Firstly, the Natural Bridge Caverns offer a fascinating insight into the caves in the area. And there are different levels of difficulty. Here, you can book anything your heart desires, from a leisurely tour to challenging cave climbing. Secondly, real rodeo fans have the chance to watch the cowboys and girls at work at the “Tejas Rodeo” in Bulverde. Both locations also offer typical American dishes such as steaks, burgers and sandwiches in their restaurants. It doesn’t get more Texas than that.

One of the many former Spanish missions within San Antonio. © Kemnade

The city offers various options for overnight stays. From inns and BnBs to four-star hotels, everything is possible. For people who like comfort, the Intercontinental San Antonio is recommended in addition to the aforementioned Hotel Emma. The hotel opened on August 1, 2024 and can already boast many positive reviews. The quality of the rooms and the facilities speak for themselves. In return, however, the hotels offer incomparable service – usually with pools, fitness rooms and bars.

Travel tips for San Antonio:

Since May 17, 2024, the airline Condor has been offering a direct connection from Frankfurt Airport to San Antonio. It is worth booking early, as this makes the flight significantly cheaper. Condor is again offering direct flights to San Antonio every Monday and Friday from May 23 to August 29, 2025. To travel to the USA, German vacationers need an ESTA visa. This costs 21 dollars (about 20 euros) and should be applied for at least 72 hours before departure. A valid passport is also required. A credit card and enough cash for any tips are recommended for vacation. Restaurant visits cost an average of between 20 and 100 dollars per person. For good service, a tip of around 15 to 20 percent is expected. Museum visits cost between 10 and 30 dollars.

A tour through the Natural Bridge Caverns is worthwhile for every nature lover. © Kemnade

In summer, temperatures can reach 35 degrees Celsius, so make sure you pack sunscreen and a hat. Almost every building has air conditioning. Although citizens are allowed to carry weapons in Texas, they are almost never seen. Almost all shops prohibit entry with weapons. The city and its residents are very health conscious. Smoking is only allowed in expressly approved locations. Violations can result in expensive fines. Activities – especially in groups – should be reserved and registered in advance so that there is no disappointment when you get there because there is not enough space. (Sören Kemnade)