Although it has not yet been released, an insider tells us what the first 30 minutes of Resident Evil Village. Dusk Golem is an industry expert, and he has a track record of correctly reporting things that have yet to be announced by official sources. He recently reported new information on Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil Village. And now Dusk Golem published a series of tweets detailing what players can expect from the first 30 minutes of the game.

There are three tweets in total, and while what they claim cannot be confirmed at this time, Dusk Golem provides some details that seem very clear about the introduction of Resident Evil Village. What he writes more or less matches what the players have seen in the Resident Evil Village trailers that have aired so far. Apparently the first 30 minutes of Resident Evil Village revolve around the incident where Chris Redfield invades Ethan’s house.

If this narrative about the first 30 minutes of Resident Evil Village is real, the following has major spoilers that you may want to skip. According to Dusk Golem, the game begins with the player, like Ethan, exploring his and Mia’s home. After finding his daughter Rose and putting her to sleep, Chris Redfield breaks into the house, shoots Mia and then takes Ethan and Rose hostage in his car. Once Chris crashes the car, Ethan scans the woods for a phone and finds a dilapidated house.

Finally, he meets the old man who is kidnapped by the werewolf, obtains a pistol, sneaks through a creepy basement, and finally reaches the titular village. While nothing can currently verify Dusk Golem’s claims, that may change soon. An upcoming event will include Resident Evil Village on March 21, and it will show the game and other details about the title. It is possible that they will be confirmed here as to whether Golem’s claims about Resident Evil Village’s first 30 minutes are true.