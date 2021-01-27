Insider claims that The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t arrive until 2026. Which is certainly not something amazing. It’s been almost three years since Bethesda officially announced The Elder Scrolls 6. However, since that announcement only consists of a brief CGI trailer, it suggested that the game was still a long way from release. And with how little Bethesda has actually talked about it, that only becomes more apparent.

This was only amplified when Bethesda Vice President Pete Hines said that news from Elder Scrolls 6 were years away and won’t be released until after Starfield, which also doesn’t have a release date. And now an industry insider thinks The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t arrive until 2026 or even 2027. Not that there are no details, however. Some believe the location of The Elder Scrolls 6 has already been leaked.

Tyler mcvicker, who reports on studios like Bethesda, Valve and Nintendo, shared his prediction on Twitter. He adds that although Starfield is undoubtedly Bethesda’s next release, it likely won’t be released for another two years, which wouldn’t be that surprising considering how little is known about that game as well. Since the announcement teaser, the only information about the game that came out was some leaked screenshots.

While the prospect that The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t arrive until 2026, having to wait at least another five years, can be upsetting or infuriating for fans, high expectations can be positive. On top of that, Bethesda is very busy with other projects right now. While Starfield seems to be the next major release, announced that Todd Howard was also producing a new Indiana Jones game, though it was later clarified that it would not affect development on either Starfield or Elder Scrolls 6.