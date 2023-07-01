We have obtained interesting information about a potential remake of red dead redemption from an insider Rockstar Games. Fans have been demanding a remake of red dead redemption since 2018, even though the game was only eight years old at the time.

However, many have noted the incredible gameplay innovations that rock star introduced into the sequel and how it connects the two stories well, even though the sequel had to fill in some gaps. A full version of the game’s first map was also included (excluding Mexico, although files suggest work was started on it), leading many to think the groundwork had been laid for a remake.

Work on one was even rumored to have started, but was halted after the disappointment of the Trilogy of gta. However, the speculation machine was reactivated this week when red dead redemption was listed on a Korean ratings board, suggesting a remake of the game is on the way.

It has been reported that Rockstar Games was aware of the high demand for a new version of the game and might have been inspired to finish the remake. That said, the insider of Rockstar GamesTez2, went to the GTA Forums to give some ideas about the situation. He pointed out that rock star I had plans before the trilogy gta to “expand into other series.”

The remakes of Max Payne were announced last year as a result of this plan. They had plans to work with the developer of the trilogy of gtaGrove Street Games, on more projects, but it seems those plans have been abandoned as both parties went their separate ways.

Tez2 pointed out that he doesn’t know what is happening specifically with red dead redemptionbut speculated that there is a group of teams of rock star working on this remastering/remake or that has been outsourced to a third-party studio (such as Max Payne and the trilogy of gta). Besides, Red Dead Online has had an in-game event extended until July 10 and players have discovered that a patch/update for that game could be released soon, which could tie all the elements together.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: If you’re going to do the remake, do it with all the zombie content, that DLC was really cool!