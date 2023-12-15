Although there is no official information at the moment, everything seems to indicate that the PlayStation 5 Pro will be a reality. Recently, one of the biggest leakers in the media not only revealed that this more powerful version of the current hardware is on the way, but has also pointed out some of the technical capabilities it will offer us. Through his podcast, Jeff Grubb, one of the biggest insiders in the medium, pointed out that the PlayStation 5 Pro is a reality, and will hit the market at the end of 2024. This is not all, since he also pointed out that this update of hardware will have its own DLSS, deep learning super sampling, to offer visual quality and performance superior to the current model. This is what he commented on the matter: “That PS5 Pro leak is almost certainly real based on what I've heard now, and I'm obviously not the only one saying that, but I can throw my 'confirm, confirm, confirm' into the ring for all. The current specs are based on a variety of possibilities because they haven't really tweaked them completely. The biggest thing here, as well as the big feature this system will support, is Sony's proprietary DLSS-like solution, where they use their own machine learning to enhance the images so they can run things at a really high resolution and speed of really high frame rates, and they would include their own hardware in the PS5 Pro to do this. That's where the 2x hardware ray tracing acceleration comes in, but they could do even more than just better hardware ray tracing. So yes, this is probably happening.” DLSS is an exclusive feature of Nvidia graphics cards. On PC, it works by using artificial intelligence to improve the resolution of games, allowing developers to achieve higher graphics settings and better frame rates on weaker hardware. In this way, the PS5 Pro would give us access to the PlayStation version of this technology, which would do visual wonders with future titles from the company. Recall that in the summer, Microsoft's case to acquire Activision Blizzard King revealed that PlayStation was working on a PS5 Slim and a Pro. At the time, the compact version of the console had not been announced, but today it is a reality. In this way, the possibility that Grubb's report becomes a reality in the future is not ruled out. In case the PS5 Pro hits the market at the end of 2024, it will be better to start saving money, since this model will cost more than a normal PS5 at this time. We just have to wait for Sony to officially reveal this hardware update. On related topics, the new PlayStation 5 update is now available. Likewise, hackers have revealed new information about Insomniac games for the PlayStation 5.



Editor's Note: Truth be told, the day one PlayStation 5 I have is still working fine. Despite the moments where the console overheats, the experience has been stable. However, I can't deny that I want to get my hands on a more powerful version of the console, especially so that games can finally run at 60fps at 4K. Via: Jeff GrubbThe post Famous insider reveals the release date of the PS5 Pro first appeared on Atomix.

