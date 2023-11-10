The live action movie of The Legend of Zelda has given us a lot to talk about in recent days. After this production was released, fans began to speculate about basically every section of the film, with the main actors being one of the most striking topics of conversation at the moment. Although there is no official information at the moment, A leaker has revealed the possible person responsible for bringing Link to life.

Recently, MyTimeToShine, a famous insider who recently got the release date right for the second season of Arcanepointed out that Walker Scobellwhom we saw last year in the movie The Adam Project, He would be in charge of giving life to Link in the long-awaited live action adaptation.

Walker Scobell is the TYPE of actor they want to cast as Link in the Legend of Zelda movie pic.twitter.com/9si81U1lnW — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 8, 2023

Along with this, MyTimeToShine shared a photo of the Link of A Link Between Worldswhich would indicate that the adaptation would not be of works like Ocarina of Time either Breath of the Wildwhere we see a teenage protagonist, but from the games where Link is still a child. However, these are just rumors, and at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo or Sony.

For those who don’t recognize this name, Walker Scobell is a young actor known for his roles in film and television. One of his most notable works is in the film The Adam Project where he played the younger version of the main character, Adam, played by Ryan Reynolds. The film, directed by Shawn Levy, is a science fiction adventure that involves time travel.

For its part, there is not much information about the long-awaited live-action film of The Legend of Zelda. After the resounding commercial success of the animated film Super Mario Bros., many thought that Nintendo and Illumination were already working on a sequel, and while this could well be the case in the future, The next step for the Big N in the world of Hollywood will be starring Link and company.

Currently, there is no release date for this film, although it is expected to hit theaters at the end of 2025, or during the first half of 2026. Considering that we are talking about a live action production, not only is filming the actors required, but the special effects and post-production process is also a time-consuming factor, and could well affect the release date.

Taking into account that the strike of Hollywood actors and writers barely came to an end, it is likely that the script of the movie The Legend of Zelda be something that is still in development. Regarding adaptation, many fans hope that works like Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild be the basis for this story. However, it is not ruled out that adventures like The Wind Waker, A Link to the Past either Skyward Sword be the starting point for those responsible.

In the event that The Legend of Zelda movie has a child or teenager as its protagonist, it is likely that part of the community will not be happy. However, it is also true that this could very well be a great story for this adaptation.

