By now, it is practically a fact that the following Call of duty will be set during the Second World War and will carry Vanguard as a subtitle. Several leaks in recent months suggest that what’s new in Activision Yes, it will be ready by the end of this year, and an insider has revealed the first details of it to us.

In accordance with MW2 OG, a prominent leaker of Call of Duty, Vanguard will have a HUD very similar to Call of Duty: WWII, plus it also confirmed some classic weapons like the Kar 98, a shotgun of the time and Molotovs. Additionally, it mentions that the popular mode Headquarters will return for this year’s installment.

Apparently, there is a trailer that shows all these elements and that MW2 OG already had a chance to see. It could be the trailer with which Activision present the game at some point this year, but for the moment it is preferable to take this information with reserve.

Via: ComicBook