Vladimir Putin (r), President of Russia, arrives for the honoring of the medalists of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing and the members of the Russian Paralympic team by the Russian Olympic Committee in the Kremlin. © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa

Does Vladimir Putin have a secret family? According to a report, a lover is said to have given birth to two children of the Russian President in Switzerland.

Zurich – The private life of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is a well-kept state secret. Officially, the former KGB man has been single since the divorce from his wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva. But for years there have been rumors of a relationship with former Olympian Alina Kabaeva. Now a Swiss newspaper claims to have found out that it gave birth to Vladimir Putin’s two children years ago.

Putin’s secret lover is said to have two children with Russia’s president

According to rumors, Vladimir Putin has been in a relationship with Alina Kabaeva since 2008. That would be almost five years before he divorced his wife in 2013. Putin married her in 1983. The former couple have two daughters together.

But according to a report by the Swiss Sunday newspaper Putin has had more children since 2015. Kabaeva is said to have given birth to a boy in the Sant’Anna Clinic in Lugano in 2015. A second boy is said to have been born in Moscow in 2019.

“Are Putin’s children”: informant reveals Russian state secret

In its report, the paper relies on information from a confidant of a Swiss gynecologist with Russian roots. The doctor is said to have helped Kabaeva to give birth to both children. The source also confirmed that Vladimir Putin was the father of the two children. “Alina’s relationship with Putin existed. Their children – two sons – are Putin’s children,” the newspaper quoted the doctor’s confidante as saying. She also explains that Kabaeva had no other relationships. That would have been “too dangerous”.

Alina Kabaeva in 2005 when she was awarded a state medal by Vladimir Putin (in the background). © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

The gynecologist is said to know Putin from his youth in Saint Petersburg. The Sant’Anna Clinic is considered a luxury facility and a very renowned maternity ward in Ticino. According to the report, Putin’s lover explicitly chose this clinic because the gynecologist she knew from childhood worked there. She is said to have emigrated to Switzerland more than 30 years ago – but have kept a “trustworthy relationship” with Russia’s current head of state.

An American news site had previously reported that Putin and Kabaeva had children and that the ex-athlete lived with them in Switzerland. The information from Page Six The two are said to have four children. Here, too, there is talk of two sons. There are also twin girls. (rjs)