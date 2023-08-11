Inside could have been a PlayStation timeline exclusive but Phil Spencer the head of Microsoft’s gaming division, arrived with a counteroffer that not only convinced the developers not to give their game to Sony, but also gave birth to a collaborative relationship between the development studio and the Redmond house.

How things went

Inside remains a highly visionary game

It was revealed by Dino Patti, founder of Playdead, on the microphones of the Arkaden podcast.

Patti and her wanted to grant the time exclusivity of Inside for a short period of time. Sony came up with a great offer, which was quickly accepted by Playdead. But then came the twist. Patti was called on the phone by Phil Spencer, who expressed his willingness to make an agreement for the game. Consider that at the time the studio was already known for Limbo, which had been a huge success.

Patti also brought back a snippet of the phone call. At least that’s how he remembers her.

Spencer: “Listen, we want to make a deal with you, what do you want?

Patti: “Well, we currently have a good deal…”

Spencer: “No, no, no, no, you didn’t understand what I said. I can make anything happen, what do you want?”

Patti did not disclose the terms of the deal, but the result was that Microsoft Inside announced at E3 2014. The company also took on all marketing duties, online and at various trade shows.

Inside was released on June 29, 2016 as an Xbox One exclusive. Soon after it was launched on PC. The PS4 version came out on August 23 of the same year. So it was effectively a short-term deal, as desired by Playdead.

It should be noted that currently Patti no longer works at Playdead but has founded her own studio, Jumpship, with which she launched Somerville in 2022.