The woman investigated for Kata’s disappearance decided to break the silence: she explained what she was doing that day

There are 5 people registered on the register of suspects after the sudden turn of events regarding the little girl’s disappearance Kata. One of these women, who was called by everyone the “administrator” of the facility, decided to defend herself and explain what she was doing that day.

From what emerged the name of this lady is Lidia Mirciu, of Romanian origin. The latter was one of those that was always ahead of the gate of the former Astor hotel.

Together with her, 4 other people were registered on the register of suspects. Among these are Kata’s two uncles, who defend themselves by saying they don’t know where she ended up. Even the little girl’s parents say so offended for this warranty notice.

In a short interview with the local newspaper, Il Resto del Carlino, he decided to express his opinion. Lidia Mircio al journalist he has declared:

I know nothing. I was sleeping that day because I had undergone chemotherapy. When I learned of the little girl’s disappearance, I too went with her mother and the others to look for Kata. Inside the trolley were my clothes, because I was going to a relative’s house.

The investigators will soon have to make a verificationto understand if inside the trolley and a bag, with which a man left that structure, there could be the DNA by Kata. This breakthrough could help us understand where he is.

The mysterious disappearance of little Kata

The little one who only has 5 years, has been missing since June 10th. Her mother had gone to Work and had entrusted his 2 children to an uncle and other relatives who were in that hotel.

It took several hours before I realized that she had disappeared into thin air. The last image of Kata dates back to 15.13in which we see that he was going up there outside stairs of the structure.

Since that day all traces of her have been lost. Even though 3 long months have already passed, the investigators have never stopped look for. However, even today there is no certain information on who he is responsible of this kidnapping. Now only further investigations will shed light on what happened.