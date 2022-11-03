NATO’s radar is attentive to possible movements of the Russian nuclear submarine K-329 Belgorod, carrying the super torpedo known as the “Weapon of the Apocalypse”. The immense structure carries the Poseidon, a projectile capable of traveling up to 10,000 km underwater and then exploding close to shore to cause a radioactive tsunami, with waves about 80 meters high.

The military alliance issued a statement to member countries early last month, dealing with the risks of using this strategy by the Russians, given the escalation of the war in Ukraine and threats to the West. According to the Italian newspaper La Republicaunofficial sources denounce that the submarine was launched in July and would be submerged in Arctic waters after its possible involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Technology is one of the priorities of the new-generation weapons development program approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was presented with great fanfare in 2018. The president has repeatedly assured that this weapon is “incomparable”.

Belgorod is 184 meters long and 15 meters wide and can travel at around 60 km per hour underwater. It is estimated that it can go up to four months without having to return to the surface. The Poseidon projectile is 24 meters long and capable of carrying a nuclear warhead of about two megatons.

“It’s like an underwater drone, because you can guide it remotely,” explained Nelson Ricardo Fernandes da Silva, risk analyst at ARP Consulting. “It has twice the speed of a normal submarine, so it is difficult to detect. What it carries as a warhead is more than a hundred times the Hiroshima bomb,” he described.

Fernandes also reported that the weapon has cobalt in its formula, which increases nuclear contamination. “Then there wouldn’t just be a problem of physical destruction [se utilizado]there would be a problem of contamination for years, making fishing and people’s lives unfeasible”, he warned.

The development of this powerful structure has been part of Russian military projects since the United States abandoned the nuclear disarmament treaty with the country. Since then, the Russians have focused on creating hypersonic missiles to pierce American defenses and producing these torpedoes.

Russia has one of the largest submarine fleets in the world. The analyst detailed that, with submarines, she can take nuclear weapons closer to where she wants to attack more easily. “This torpedo was created because Russia didn’t believe it could be very effective in the nuclear strike otherwise,” he pointed out.

For years, weapons expert HI Sutton has also been studying the Poseidon and comparing it to other types of weaponry, as well as pointing to ways to defend against this type of threat. “It’s a completely new type of weapon that will force Western navies to change their planning and develop new countermeasures,” Sutton said. La Republica.

Despite NATO’s warnings, the expert described, last year, in Naval News, that the threat of the “Weapon of Apocalypse” should not be immediate, because “it will take a few years to deploy”. “It may take several years before it is really operational,” he said.

Death of Scientists Who Understand Poseidon

The “Weapon of Apocalypse” is so important to Russia that some scientists who spoke about it were arrested and possibly even killed for it. Earlier this month, yet another Russian scientist accused of treason died, raising suspicions about Vladimir Putin’s government and Russian repression. Valery Mitko was an expert in hydroacoustics and was denounced by the Kremlin for allegedly revealing state secrets to China, which may concern the nuclear submarine.

Mitko died at age 81 in St Petersburg while under house arrest. He is the third Russian expert to die in the past two years after being charged or convicted of high treason in connection with hypersonic weapons technology, the scientist’s lawyer Pervyi Otdel tweeted.

Valery Mitko is the third Russian expert to die in the past two years after being charged or convicted of high treason in connection with hypersonic weapons technology. Photo: Publicity/Arctic Science Academy | Disclosure / Arctic Academy of Sciences

Mitko was accused in 2020 of “delivering materials, which allegedly contained information classified as top secret, to Chinese special services during a visit to that country”, as the Kremlin highlighted at the time. In Russia, betrayal of the state is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Mitko had been under house arrest for more than two years and would appear in court later this year.

The scientist was among several elderly Russian academics who have been arrested for allegedly cooperating with foreign states in recent years. Kremlin critics call this wave of repression a “manifestation of the state’s growing paranoia”.

The network of lawyers and activists who defended him highlighted that the scientist had been hospitalized frequently in the two and a half years he spent under house arrest. “He was brought back on a stretcher just days before [de morrer]unable to walk or sit, let alone take care of his bedridden wife”, published lawyer Pervyi Otdel.

“Professor Valery Mitko has become yet another scientist tortured by Russia’s repressive system,” concluded the lawyer.