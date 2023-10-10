Of Silvia Turin

Goalies have a particular way of processing multisensory information: a more precise and rapid estimation of signals, but a tendency to process them separately. The scientific proof

A team of researchers from Dublin City University investigated the mind of football goalkeepers and highlighted that they have a way of perceiving the world and process multisensory information different compared to other people, a characteristic that defines their being goalkeepers and helps their task between the posts.

I study In the game of football, goalkeepers have a unique role and to perform their task well they must be ready to catch split-second decisions based on incomplete information. This led the researchers to Dublin City University to want to analyze the ability of football goalkeepers combine information from different senses. Also present among the scholars was Michael Quinn, a retired professional goalkeeper and son of a former Irish international. The study was published on October 9 in the scientific journal Current Biology.



The researchers enrolled 60 volunteers, including professional goalkeepers, professional non-goalkeeper players and people of the same age who do not play football. The three groups underwent tests in which they were presented with one or two images (visual stimuli) on a screen. The images could arrive together with one, two or no beeps (auditory stimuli).

The results The tests showed that the goalkeepers had marked differences in their multisensory processing ability compared to the other two groups, specifically a more precise and rapid estimation of times of audiovisual signals with a greater tendency to separate sensory signals. In other words, they integrated the flashes and acoustic signals to a lesser extent.

The tendency to separate sensory information may arise from goalkeepers’ need to make quick decisions based on visual and auditory information arriving at different times. For example, when a player hits the ball, goalkeepers not only use visual information to determine the direction of the shot, but also rely on auditory information such as the sound of the ball when it is hit; however, the relationship between these multisensory signals will change depending on the attacker’s distance and in many cases (e.g. when the attacker shoots from outside the penalty area) the information will be temporally decoupled. In other situations – such as when the attacker is hidden by other players -, goalkeepers will be able to rely more on auditory information than visual.

That's why, after repeated exposure to these types of scenarios, goalkeepers could be led to process sensory signals separately rather than combining them.

An innate ability? The findings were consistent with other previous research indicating that individuals who frequently integrate multiple sensory signals, such as expert musicians and video game playersdemonstrate more precise multisensory temporal processing.

In the case of goalkeepers, the still unanswered question is whether this multisensory advantage derives from a pre-existing expertise which led them to be chosen as goalkeepers, or derives from subsequent perceptual learningwhereby repeated exposure to audiovisual stimuli improved their multisensory processing ability over time.