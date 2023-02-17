Despite not having the best football so far in the tournament, Chivas de Paunovic are getting used to being a team with the hierarchy and the integers to add points inside and outside the home, which is why the team is in the race to reach one of the first 4 places and qualify directly for the league, something that they have not achieved since the repechage format existed within the MX League.
The opportunities to improve for Chivas are still important, the Verde Valle team is in a position to take steps forward in terms of playing level and the rojiblancos are expected to show better playing skills as the semester progresses. To do this, Paunovic tries to weigh his coaching hierarchy within the group and that is why the Serbian does not allow the team to give anything away and does whatever is necessary to ensure that his orders are fulfilled, a fact that was demonstrated against from Tijuana.
In the duel against Tijuana, Víctor Guzmán, who was the scorer of the first goal for Chivas via penalty, wanted to have the detail with Ronaldo Cisneros to give him the collection of the second penalty kick of the match, which could mean the 3 points and the end of the game. the Mexican’s drought, however, it was Paunovic who demanded that ‘Pocho’ stop said experiment and be the one to take the shot from the eleven steps, since this was the key to add the desired score. In the end Víctor scored and the herd triumphed, for his part, Paunovic was right.
