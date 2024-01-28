Gus is one of those people who shares everything on their social networks. He posted what he ate and who he hung out with. He sent messages of love to his morrita and kicked them out cheek to his comrades. He complained when there was a concert he wanted to go to, but he couldn't afford it. He professed his faith in Santa Muerte. I posted memes, motivational phrases and their professional achievements. He dreamed of having a lot of money.

“I am the indebted sheep of the family,” he wrote on his Facebook profile. “I know what it is to have and not have, that's why they don't impress me with anything,” she published a day later, last September. “Heading to pull of patero to have fair”, he said about his work at the end of August. He didn't like to hide: a patero is what migrant smugglers are known on the border between Mexico and Texas.

The networks were an escape valve. El Gus liked to pose with border patrol caps, upload stories in the checkpoints of Nuevo Laredo (Tamaulipas), put a vehicle of the border patrol as a cover photo or recording videos with migrants walking in line through gaps, with life jackets on, in the middle of the night. “They beat me,” he said proudly and confidently, with reggaeton music in the background, in a reel which can still be seen on your profile.

Capture of a video shared by 'El Gus' on Facebook, in which a group of migrants is seen walking in line at night.

Networks were also a work tool. “Departing today in a cabin at 3 and 5,” she posted on August 23 to announce that there were places available on the trips she was going to make from the border to other cities in the United States. The cabin is what they call it. pateros to the cabins where bus drivers sleep, but sometimes they also put migrants in trailer boxes.

It didn't take long for him to get a client. At twelve noon, a message arrived inbox from a person who had people who were interested in the service. “How many?” asked El Gus. “Three,” they answered. He patero He told him there was no problem, but that he should give him his phone number to close the deal via WhatsApp.

Minutes later, the client received the call. “I'm speaking to you on behalf of Don Gus,” a man told him. Later it turned out that, in reality, it was Gus himself who was calling, but perhaps he wanted to protect himself or make himself important. They agreed on the phone. The interested party was going to pay him $450 when they arrived in Laredo (Texas) and $7,800 more when they reached their final destination. Gus didn't know he was talking to an undercover agent.

The agreement was that the three undocumented migrants would be picked up in the parking lot of a seafood restaurant, on one of the main avenues in Laredo. A pickup Ford Raptor was going to pass by them. At the last minute, the undercover agent canceled the deal. But they already had them in their sights. They knew that El Gus was called Luis Daniel Segura.

The Ford Raptor left the seafood restaurant to an open field, which was less than two kilometers away. The agents identified the driver as Bernardo Garza, who made the stop to speak with two other men who belonged to the human trafficking network. From there he went to a parking With several cargo trucks, he parked next to a red tractor-trailer, opened the back door of the truck and let three migrants out, including a 15-year-old girl. The three were from Mexico and El Salvador and had agreed to pay thousands of dollars for the service.

The Police intercepted Garza, who could not remove the weapon he was carrying in the Raptor, and arrested him. Less than a month later, they tracked down Francisco Suárez, alias Pancho, who worked as a hawk—someone who makes sure no one is following the traffickers—and told drivers where the safe houses were where migrants were being held. On September 16, Luis Daniel Segura fell, The Gus, in an operation near the southern border of Texas. When they searched his phone, the police connected all the dots: they found his Facebook profile, conversations with Pancho and messages he sent to the undercover agent.

A post shared by 'El Gus' on his Facebook page.

Segura confessed that he had been recruited by the Northeast Cartel, a splinter of Los Zetas, to enter the business. At the end of October, the three were indicted by a grand jury on two counts of migrant smuggling, with the risk of spending up to 10 years in prison and paying a fine of $250,000. One of the migrants was willing to testify against him. There were also dozens and dozens of publications on social networks that could become evidence.

Against the ropes, the three decided to plead guilty to one of the charges last week. None of them are over 30 years old. Garza is 26; Segura, 25, and Pancho, 19. The Prosecutor's Office for the Southern District of Texas celebrated the confession of guilt as a triumph, but also launched strong criticism of digital platforms for facilitating trafficking. “Cartels are increasingly using social media as part of their illegal business model,” said prosecutor Alamdar Hamdani. “Applications, such as Facebook, allow these organizations to promote human smuggling services to large audiences along the US border,” he added.

Facebook did not respond to the prosecutor's comments in its press room. “In an effort to end and prevent harm, we remove content that facilitates or coordinates the exploitation of human beings, including human trafficking,” reads the company's policy on the matter, last updated on January 12. and in which content that encourages or offers services such as those of the Northeast Cartel is explicitly prohibited.

The dismantling of migrant smuggling organizations was one of the priority topics at the ministerial meeting held by Mexican and US authorities in Washington last week. Ken Salazar, the US ambassador to Mexico, reported on Monday that at least 10 criminal groups dedicated to this crime have been dismantled in recent months and condemned them for “profiting from the need, health and lives of migrants.” ”.

“Among other places, these criminal organizations operated in Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Hidalgo, Veracruz, among others,” Salazar said. He also said efforts to increase immigration controls on northbound bus and train routes have allowed for “a reduction of more than half of migration flows since their peak in December.” The Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, said that the head of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, and senior officials from the Attorney General's Office of the Republic will have a meeting this month with their American counterparts to strengthen the mechanisms against trafficking networks.

An image of Santa Muerte shared by 'El Gus' on his Facebook profile.

The issue is crossed by politics. Migration has become one of the most controversial issues in the elections in the United States and politicians from the most conservative sectors have not hesitated to turn the immigration crisis into a political weapon to exert pressure against the Joe Biden Administration and immigration management. of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“The only thing we are not doing is shooting people who come to cross the border, because the Biden Administration would accuse us of murder,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a radio interview on January 5. The statements gave rise to a shower of criticism against Abbott, who has championed a strong anti-immigrant discourse and has been involved in a legal battle that reached the Supreme Court with the federal government. The Texas governor's policies to curb immigration range from knives and buoys designed to sink those who try to swim across the Rio Grande to installing barbed wire and deploying armed guards along the border.

The paradox is that the adoption of heavy-handed policies and the collapse of legal routes to migration mean great news for criminal organizations, which have more potential clients, more desperate to take unsafe routes and willing to pay more and more money for its services. Around the same time that Abbott placed the buoys of his floating wall, El Gus uploaded photos on his social networks next to the river “playing tag” or “having a few races” with the immigration agents, happy because there would be more work. He even posted photos of the buoys. From October 2022 to September 2023, the month he dismantled his criminal cell, there were more than 2.5 million migrant arrests at the border, in another record year for irregular crossings.

