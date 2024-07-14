Without any media promotions, without a clear time, without a single poster in the street, the Venezuelan opposition, led by the duo María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia, decided this Saturday to gauge its strength in the large urban centers and called on the population to demonstrate in Valencia, the third largest city in the country, at the start of this electoral campaign.

The police siege and administrative decisions to hinder the gathering in Valencia were very evident from early on. All expressway accesses to the city were blocked. On the journey from Caracas along the central regional highway, traffic was unilaterally stopped three times, for more than half an hour each time, by members of the Bolivarian National Police. As the wait dragged on, Machado got out of a car and reprimanded the police for creating such a huge traffic jam. “This cannot continue, officials, and you know it. We are making this effort for you, you have to be clear about what is happening in this country. We have 15 days to end this tragedy.”

While passengers in other vehicles greeted her, Machado continued on foot, and later took a motorbike, offered by a volunteer from her party, to attend the engagement. It took her four hours to get to Valencia from Caracas, a journey that normally takes two. In the middle of the highway, a woman followed Machado to cry on her shoulder and introduce her son, a nine-year-old boy with paralysis in his legs. Later, Jesús Molina, who earns his living working in a line of motorcycle taxis, was waiting for her on a main avenue: “This is the last chance we have in Venezuela. One cannot be working just to make those at the top fatten up. I am in agreement with María Corina, here one has to be able to live off one’s work. If she cannot, she has to leave here, she cannot waste her entire productive life with these people (the Chavistas).”

The former industrial epicentre of the country, with a leading role in its internal dynamics, Valencia is an uneven city, today neglected in its appearance, with a torrid climate and a very intense and colourful green environment. It is the capital of the state of Carabobo, an important electoral centre in which Chavismo and the opposition have maintained a certain parity of forces over the years, with a slight advantage for the latter.

Maria Corina Machado with her followers in Valencia (Carabobo). Fabiola Ferrero

This Saturday, activists, motorcyclists, supporters and curious people gathered early, scattered and noisy, on the edges of Bolívar Avenue, waiting for instructions and trying to get information about the arrival of the leader and the candidate. That sit-in lasted almost three hours. The government did everything possible to paralyze the mobilization: the city was taken over by the state police; the subway was closed; there were no buses on the streets; and a platform could not be set up for speakers to speak, nor could microphones be used to address the attendees. People were not very clear about where the candidate was going to appear.

“I am here because I want to see my two children return to Venezuela, so that we can normalize our lives, so that the conflict ends. It has been very hard to see them leave so young from a country that was destroyed,” said Elena Alcántara, who works in a hair salon. The obstacles inventoried forced the organizers to form a caravan. The final objective was to reach the wide, downhill Cedeño Avenue to position themselves in the area with good spaces for photographing.

Machado, the opposition leader, and González Urrutia, the candidate who is running on her behalf after she was disqualified, made their appearance around midday, embedded in the upper part of a Jeep, accompanied by the wife and daughter of the 74-year-old diplomat who is facing Maduro in the presidential elections on July 28. Their car, accompanied by two others, one of whom was a journalist covering the issue, were the only members of that caravan, which, instead, crossed a river of overflowing, frenetic, thirsty and desperate people.

“I am tired of the Chavistas. It is the same people, the same ministers, saying the same thing every year. Our lives are spent on excuses. Enough is enough, Venezuela has woken up. We cannot spend our whole lives like this,” said María Eugenia Domínguez, who works as a clerk in a clothing store. The gathering expanded exponentially, swelled by passersby and neighbors. Tears and flags abounded. There was an electrifying euphoria. Various melodies were sung relating to love for Venezuela and national hope. The call to vote was for Edmundo, but the public displays of devotion were the responsibility of Machado.

Edmundo González and María Corina Machado greet their supporters in Valencia. Fabiola Ferrero

Those present chanted the slogan “freedom.” Some dared to chant “this government is going to fall,” which is common at opposition rallies in recent years. There were people from all social classes, all ages and all phenotypes. The neighbors of the buildings present came out of their balconies to greet her. Shop workers, bakery workers, wine cellar workers, taxi drivers, motorcyclists, parents with children on their shoulders, newly married couples – who will one day divorce -, people in wheelchairs, families, ladies, elderly people, athletes. They all waited their turn to greet her, to blow her a kiss, to ask for a photo, to touch her hand.

There were many rosaries, blessings, requests in the form of supplications, complaints about family problems, personal ruin, hunger, lack of work, the departure of children. At about four in the afternoon, with the heat giving way and under threat of rain, the gathering began to dissolve. There was no microphone and Maria Corina could not address the crowd. It did not matter. They left happy to have seen her.

