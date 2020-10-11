In the world’s largest democratic country, if the CM of a state talks about political interference on any judge, then it cannot be a normal phenomenon. Here we are talking about the letter of Jagan Mohan Reddy Letter to CJI of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy which has put the judicial system in question. The third and most important pillar among the four pillars of democracy is the judiciary. If one of its members raises a finger on behalf of the CM of a state, then the seriousness of the situation can be understood.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote an 8-page letter to Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde (Justice Bobde). After CJI Bobde, the second senior-most judge of the top court, Justice Ramana and some judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court have accused the government of toppling the government. He has written that the government is being destabilized in association with former CM of Andhra Pradesh (EX CM Chandra babu Naidu) Naidu. Actually, such a day or a month would not have caused discontent. This chord has been going on for a long time between the government and the court.

Accused of influencing the administration of justice in the state

It is worth noting that this letter was written to the CJI on 6 October and Jaganmohan Reddy returned to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Jagan Mohan Reddy) on the same day. Sources revealed that Jaganmohan Reddy had a conversation with the PM about the development of the state and the fund under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

The letter was released to media in Hyderabad on Saturday on behalf of Ajay Kallam, Jaganmohan’s chief advisor. The letter also mentions those occasions when cases related to the Telugu Desam Party were handed over to some respected judges. Apart from this, it said, “ Since the YSR Congress Party came to power in May 2019, orders have been given by the government of Chandrababu Naidu to investigate all the deals made between June 2014 to May 2019, since then Justice NV Ramanna is working to influence the administration of justice in the state.

Jagan’s full letter

Reddy and Adalat

The CM has alleged that the High Court granted a stay on the investigation on the land transaction to former State Advocate General Dammalapathi Srinivas, while the Anti-Corruption Bureau had filed an FIR against him. Explain that on 15 September, the High Court had ordered that the FIRs filed by ACB on the former Advocate General should not be reported in the media. This FIR was lodged on Srinivas for purchase of land in Amravati.

For the first time in history, SC judge accused of conspiring to topple state government, Jagan writes to CJI

Why media was stopped

High Court Chief Justice JK Maheshwari had said in the order, ‘Through interim relief it is directed that no concrete steps have been taken against any accused to file this writ petition (FIR) Will go. The investigation is also on hold. It is further directed that the news in relation to (FIR, details withheld) as per prior order will not be made public in any electronic, print or social media.

Justice Ramanna accused of colluding with Chandrababu

In his complaint, CM Jaganmohan said that Justice Ramanna is supporting Naidu in destabilizing the government. He is interfering in the work of the High Court and influencing the judges. According to Reddy, Ramanna is doing this to protect the interests of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and he wants to topple the present government. This is the first time in the country that a Chief Minister has complained against a judge to the Chief Justice, which has been said to affect the judicial system. Jagan has requested the CJI to maintain the neutrality of the judiciary in Andhra Pradesh.