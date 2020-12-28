His niece rectangle was also born on the 54th birthday of Salman Khan. On Sunday, 27 December 2020, where Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday, Aayat’s first birthday was celebrated. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita shared some glimpses of the birthday celebrations of the two on her Instagram story.

Like every year, Salman Khan celebrated his birthday this year at the Panvel farmhouse, where some of his close friends and Bollywood people were present.



Salman also entertained the paparazzi present there and cut cake together with him, many pictures of which have been revealed. On this occasion, Salman also advised everyone to be safe.

Many pictures of Salman Khan and Aayat’s birthday celebrations are going viral on social media. Decoration was done in the carnival theme on this occasion, where flowers and lights were decorated on each side. Arpita has shared many pictures celebrating daughter Ayat and brother Salman.

Recall that Arpita had chosen December 27 specifically for delivery, as she wanted to give her brother Salman a special gift on his 54th birthday. After celebrating Salman’s birthday late last year, Arpita was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and gave birth to a daughter in the morning.