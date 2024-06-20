The movie of Disney Pixar‘Intensely‘, has swept film box offices around the world with its long-awaited sequel, which has already stood out as the highest-grossing animated film during its release in history.

It is now revealed that Disney and Pixar will launch a television series following the story of ‘Intensely‘ and all its characters, although in a completely different world.

According to reports about the television series of ‘Intensely‘, this will explore a new facet in Riley’s brain and that is that emotions will explore the world of dreams and how it affects humans.

‘Inside Out’ will have its own television series on Disney+

According to first reports, the ‘Inside Out’ series will premiere next spring on Disney+, news that has managed to excite fans of the film about emotions, whose sequel is currently in theaters around the world.

For now, more information about the television series about ‘Inside Out’ is unknown, but it is already estimated to be a total success as it is exclusive to Disney+.

