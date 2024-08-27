Intensely is the Pixar film that made the studios rumble, due to its exorbitant success. It seems that the saga will have a third part and that perhaps we will not have to wait almost a decade to see our beloved protagonist again with each of her irreplaceable emotions.

Pixar’s chief creative officer Peter Docter confirmed that his team at the animation studio has already begun planning a third film. Do you have any idea what could happen to Riley?

In its first week of release, Inside Out 2 raised almost $200 million, and in the second, around $100 million.so it has completely broken expectations. Because of this, production quickly began plans for a sequel.

Intensely It has already become one of Pixar’s biggest hits, and also the films aimed at children in general, although they are definitely not restricted to this, are really prolific and communicate very special messages. I mean that the films have proven to be connected with the ailments of the general audience, to this is added that the animation and script work are exceptional, so the neatness of their making has been applauded for a long time.

We can now look forward to a third Inside Out film! Are you excited?

What is Inside Out about?

The original Pixar film tells the emotional life of Rileya little girl who is beginning to recognize, understand and manage her emotions. Intensely It begins by focusing on the childhood of the girl who runs away from home when she feels very uncomfortable, since she has to move and leave everything she knew behind. However, a new adventure awaits her in the sequel when she is a teenager and has new conflicts. What will happen in the third part?

Intensely has proven to have a careful elaboration that has won many fans, do you recognize yourself in the situations of emotion management of the protagonist?

The first film was released in 2015, while a second film arrived almost a decade later, in 2024.

