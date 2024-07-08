Mexico City.- Disney and Pixar’s latest hit, Inside Out 2, broke another record, this time in Mexico: it became the highest-grossing film in the country’s history.

According to Deadline, this animated adventure has grossed $90.2 million in Mexican territory, surpassing the previous winner, Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, which grossed $85.3 million in its commercial run in our country.

It also holds this record in other territories such as Colombia, Chile and Uruguay, and became the second biggest film of all time in Latin America, behind only Avengers: Endgame.

Inside Out 2 continues to wreak havoc at the box office worldwide, having grossed $1.216 billion 923 thousand so far. It is the fifth most successful animated film of all time.

The film has already surpassed other equally juicy titles, such as The Incredibles 2 ($635 million), Toy Story 4 ($640 million) and Toy Story 3 ($652 million), among many others.

The film that could compete in the coming weeks is Despicable Me 4, which five days after its release on July 3 has grossed $229.5 million internationally.

In Mexico, for example, Gru and his Minions’ fourth adventure earned $12.6 million in its first weekend. The numbers will have to be seen in the coming weeks.