The premiere of the trailer for ‘Inside Out 2’ was a worldwide sensation. The official preview of the Disney film became the most viewed in the company’s history, surpassing another great success like ‘Frozen 2’. The reason why said teaser caught attention was because of the presentation of Anxietya new character who will be part of the group of emotions that inhabit the mind of Riley, who will now be a teenager, and who will be played in English by Maya Hawkewell-known actress from seasons 3 and 4 of ‘Stranger Things’.

Another reason why the second part of the original 2015 film became a trend was due to the presence of more characters and, although they do not appear in the preview, there is a lot of expectation to see them on the big screen.

The trailer for ‘Inside Out 2’ was the most viewed in Disney history

Through its official Twitter/X account, the film announced that the trailer exceeded 150 million views during its first 24 hours. “We are overjoyed to have the best fans in the world, making the trailer for Pixar’s #InsideOut2 the most viewed animated trailer of all time at The Walt Disney Company, with 157 million views!”, he highlighted.

With those figures, the trailer of ‘Inside Out 2’ far surpassed the record of ‘Frozen 2’ (2019), which reached 116 million views, which until a few days ago maintained it as the most viewed trailer for a Disney production.

When is ‘Inside Out 2’ coming out?

‘Inside Out 2’or ‘Inside Out 2’, as is its original name in English, will be released in the United States on Friday, June 14, 2024almost 9 years after the original film, which was released on June 19, 2015. And although, at the moment, there is no official statement on the date of its release in Latin America, it is presumed that it would take place a day before , that is to say, on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

What emotions come out in ‘Inside Out 2’?

In the preview of the long-awaited sequel we could see the appearance of Anxiety, a crazy orange character who will be the new member of the team of emotions that inhabits Riley. However, she will not arrive alone, since she will be accompanied by Envy, Boredom and Shame, the new members of this saga, which promises to break several box office records.

‘Inside Out’ was released in 2015 and grossed more than $850 million at the box office. Photo: Disney/Pixar

